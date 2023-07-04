Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are “box office” players.
Both of them have cemented their spots in the Pakistan team with brilliant performances time and time again.
In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Afridi took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.
Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.
“Shaheen Afridi is complete box office and there’s Mohammad Rizwan as well,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The duo have been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
