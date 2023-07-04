Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are “box office” players.

Both of them have cemented their spots in the Pakistan team with brilliant performances time and time again.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Afridi took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

“Shaheen Afridi is complete box office and there’s Mohammad Rizwan as well,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The duo have been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Earned 10 times more than playing for Pakistan, Imad Wasim talks about his financial situation when he was dropped

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48835 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 306863 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6977 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8814 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 69 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14051 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3110 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2918 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1298 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2763 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3643 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 803 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2444 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...