Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saim Ayub, the young top order batsman, said he wants to be the next Saeed Anwar and “earn a name” like the legendary opener or other “successful left-handers” in the sport.

Anwar played 55 Tests for Pakistan and scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he accumulated 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I have watched videos of successful left-handers, including Saeed Anwar, and I want to earn a name like them and have people use me as an example,” Ayub was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past couple of months, which was sparked by his brilliant performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ayub made 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He then went on to play for Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which comprises two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

