James Anderson, the England pace bowler, said he would be willing to spend the “whole budget” on Pakistan captain Babar Azam if he were bidding for him in The Hundred.
His comments come after Azam, who had a price of £100,000, went unsold in the draft.
Anderson admitted that this was a big surprise to him, especially considering that the 28-year-old scores runs regularly and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.
“I’d spend the whole budget on Babar Azam,” he said on the BBC’s Tailenders podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Anderson, meanwhile, is currently representing England in The Ashes against Australia.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
