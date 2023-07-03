Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, said he felt Pakistan batsman Haider Ali was “often distracted on the ground” and not paying enough attention.

Haider is seen as a rising star in the country, but has failed to deliver despite having an immense amount of talent.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance from time to time, the 22-year-old from Attock has not been consistent enough for the national selectors, which led to his removal from the Pakistan team.

Yousuf admitted that it is sad to see, but called on the youngster to be more switched on going forward.

“Moreover, I do think that he is often distracted on the ground,” the legendary batsman told Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is now in England, where is playing county cricket for Derbyshire.

In Division Two of the County Championship, he has amassed 312 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 28.36.

He has also featured in the Vitality Blast, scoring 335 runs in 14 games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 25.76 and a strike-rate of 137.86.

Haider was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

