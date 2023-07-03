Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq has defended Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s strike-rate in the first six overs of T20Is, saying it is “quite good”.

The 28-year-old has been criticised for batting too slow and wasting too many deliveries to score his runs. This, according to his critics, puts too much pressure on the middle order batsmen to increase the run rate when they come in to bat.

However, Inzamam feels things are not as bad as they seem, pointing out that Azam’s scoring rate is acceptable.

“Babar’s strike-rate in [the] first six overs is quite good,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent T20I assignment was a five-match series against New Zealand, in which accumulated 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

