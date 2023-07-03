Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shoaib Malik, the senior Pakistan cricketer, said he always wants captain Babar Azam to keep growing and becoming a better batsman.
The 28-year-old has already cemented his reputation as one of the elite players in the world as he is regularly compared to the best batsmen in the sport.
However, Malik noted it is important that Azam keeps developing rather than staying in the same place he is at right now.
“I always want him to grow as a better batsman,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Most recently, Azam led Pakistan in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
He will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
