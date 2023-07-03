Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former interim chief selector, said he firmly believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best cricketer in the world right now.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer over the past couple of years in all three formats.

His unbelievable form has led to many former and current players including him in the Fab Four, which represents the top batsmen in the sport.

“No doubt, Babar is the number one player in the world,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which Pakistan won 4-1, Azam scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

The 28-year-old will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

