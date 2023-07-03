Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali are all dangerously effective.

All four are established wicket-takers as they have got the job done for Pakistan on numerous occasions.

What makes them more lethal is the fact that they have numerous types of deliveries they can unleash, Rizwan added.

“Effective bowlers with plenty of variety,” the 30-year-old told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan, Afridi, Naseem, Rauf and Hasan have all been picked for Pakistan’s next assignment, which is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

