Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf believes that Pakistan youngster Saim Ayub is a good enough batsman who is capable of being automatically selected in the national team in the future.

Ayub was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

His brilliance with the bat earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having seen his rise to fame, Yousuf hopes the 21-year-old keeps scoring runs and makes himself a regular member of the team.

“Saim is quite new in the team and he has to make himself a player that the selection committee should automatically consider in the squad,” the former batting coach told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Knows he’s overweight, Azhar Mahmood urges talented Pakistan powerhouse to get fitter

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 659 ( 64.54 % ) He is ok! 232 ( 22.72 % ) He is overrated! 130 ( 12.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...