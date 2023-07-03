Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hasnain has admitted that it is very exciting to see fellow Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah bowling superbly.

The 23-year-old’s comments come after Naseem has become a regular member of the national team in all three formats.

Previously, the 20-year-old was only selected in the Test team, but after being given a chance to feature in limited overs cricket, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and performed extremely well.

“Naseem, the way he is performing… I think it is very exciting,” Hasnain was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Hasnain did not make the cut.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

