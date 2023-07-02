Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, has sent a crystal clear warning to the Pakistan selectors not to drop him for no reason again.

Imad was picked in the Pakistan team for the T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand after an impressive campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Karachi Kings.

In PSL 8, he amassed 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also picked up nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

The 34-year-old then proceeded to make 95 runs in the three-match series against Afghanistan, which included a top score of 64 not out, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 98.95.

On the bowling front, he took two wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.12.

In the New Zealand series, a majority of his damage came with the ball as he claimed eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Knowing how well he has done, Imad feels there is no way he should be dropped from the Pakistan team for the foreseeable future.

“They [selectors] never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for last one and a half year. I won’t let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s trying to settle in England, Kamran Akmal verbally attacks Pakistan bowler capable of reaching speeds around 145 kph

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 898 ( 54.42 % ) He is ok! 518 ( 31.39 % ) He is overrated! 234 ( 14.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...