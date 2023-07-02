Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal has taken a shot at Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, saying he is “trying to settle in England”.

Akmal’s dig at the 31-year-old comes after he questioned why so much effort is being made to convince him to play for Pakistan again.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has hinted that he would be open to returning. However, he hasn’t taken any steps to make it a reality.

This has frustrated Akmal, who feels that other players performing well deserve a chance over the fast bowler.

“We are making efforts to bring back a player who is trying to settle in England,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will soon travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Our main death bowler, Andy Flower on Pakistan seamer who is the Multan Sultans’ go-to man

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2237 ( 59.16 % ) No! 1544 ( 40.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...