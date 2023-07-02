Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iftikhar Ahmed, the Pakistan middle order powerhouse, said there is no one in the world like captain Babar Azam.

Azam is Pakistan’s special player as he regularly scores runs for the men in green and his consistency has won him plenty of praise and accolades.

The 28-year-old is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, which he won due to his outstanding performances.

“Everyone knows that there is no other player like Babar in the world,” Iftikhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Iftikhar, meanwhile, scored 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 448 ( 70.77 % ) He is ok! 136 ( 21.48 % ) He is overrated! 49 ( 7.74 % )

