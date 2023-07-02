Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, said he has been so impressed with the way fellow fast bowler Ihsanullah has performed this year.

Ihsanullah shot to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently made his international debut in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the four T20Is he played, he took six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand, but went wicketless.

Overall, Amir applauded the meteoric rise the 20-year-old from Matta has enjoyed.

“I think Ihsanullah was so impressive,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Wonderful player, Inzamam-ul-Haq on batsman who has started his Pakistan career with a bang

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1580 ( 67.93 % ) He is ok! 518 ( 22.27 % ) He is overrated! 228 ( 9.8 % )

Like this: Like Loading...