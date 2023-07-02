Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the iconic Pakistan captain and batsman, said opener Abdullah Shafique is a “wonderful player”.

Shafique has established himself as Pakistan’s main opening batsman in Test cricket after having enjoyed plenty of success in the longest format.

The Sialkot native has featured in 12 Tests to date and amassed 992 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

“You are a wonderful player,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

