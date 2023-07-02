Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower said Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah has become the Multan Sultans’ go-to death bowler.

His comments come after the 20-year-old put on a brilliant show during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah troubled batsmen throughout the tournament and gained plenty of fans with his bow and arrow celebration.

At the end of PSL 8, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Considering how reliable he was, Flower noted that the Matta native will be the Sultans’ main bowler in the final overs going forward.

“He’s our main death bowler,” the former England head coach told ESPNcricinfo.

After his stellar campaign in the PSL, Ihsanullah was rewarded with a call-up to the Pakistan team and ended up featuring in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

