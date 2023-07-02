Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif believes recalling left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir to the Pakistan team “won’t be a bad call”.

The former Pakistan captain feels that Amir is better than many of the current bowlers being picked to play for the country and would also “break the monopoly of a particular bunch of players”.

The 31-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has not reversed his decision, even though he has teased it on various occasions.

Most recently, Amir played for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“Amir’s selection won’t be a bad call. He would go past many current bowlers. He will break the monopoly of a particular bunch of players,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

