Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain, said India’s decision to ban Pakistan players from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) “reeks of arrogance”.

Pakistan players used to feature in the star-studded T20 competition but due to frosty relations between India and Pakistan, that is no longer the case.

Imran admitted it is disappointing that the Pakistan cricketers are caught in the crossfire as it stops them from taking part in a global tournament.

“I find it strange that the Indian cricket board should take it out on the Pakistan cricket players [by not allowing them to feature in the IPL] and it just reeks of arrogance,” he told Times Radio as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If India doesn’t allow Pakistan to play IPL then Pakistan should not worry about it because Pakistan itself has quality young cricketers.”

The Pakistan team are now preparing for their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

