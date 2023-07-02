Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said Mohammad Amir is “better” than many of the other bowlers currently playing for the Pakistan team.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has dropped hints at times about the possibility of returning.

While the 31-year-old has not taken any firm action yet, Latif admitted he hopes the Gujjar Khan native will end up coming out of retirement to play for the men in green once again.

“As a bowler, he is still better than many bowlers that are playing [in the Pakistan team],” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

The Pakistan team will now face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No!

