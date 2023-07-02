Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, said he is confident of returning to the national team soon and reclaiming his spot.

The 29-year-old last played for the men in green in September 2022 but has continued to feature in domestic cricket.

He recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and claimed three wickets in three matches at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 10.80.

Having seen his opportunities dry up lately, Qadir has vowed to make a comeback to the national team through hard work and consistent performances.

“I will keep doing hard work and will continue till the end. I will make a comeback in the team soon,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka for two Test matches, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

