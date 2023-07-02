Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, said Ihsanullah is a special talent as he is 6 foot 5 inches tall and bowls at express speeds of over 150 kph.

Ihsanullah was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His scintillating performances in PSL 8 caught the attention of the national selectors, who quickly catapulted him into the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“He is as tall as 6’5″. He has long limbs; his action is pretty decent and repeatable,” Ramiz, who previously was chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not picked in the squad that was recently named.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

