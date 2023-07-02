Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has made it clear that no one in the selection committee contacted left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir about making his international comeback.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has not shown any concrete sign of wanting to come back despite talking about it from time to time.

Rasheed insisted that the “door is open for everyone” but stressed that no one told Amir to get himself prepared for a return to the national team.

“Why would [the] selection committee contact anyone? We said it on the first day that the selection door is open for everyone, now it is up to them how they perform. Then we will judge their performance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently played for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2236 ( 59.17 % ) No! 1543 ( 40.83 % )

