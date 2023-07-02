Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azam Khan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said he “cannot shut everyone’s mouth” when it comes to criticism.

The 24-year-old son of former captain Moin Khan has been lambasted throughout his career primarily for being overweight. However, when he was selected for play for the national team, he was also accused of being the beneficiary of nepotism.

Instead of responding to his critics, Azam looks at it in a different light, whereby they “have not progressed much in life”.

“I cannot shut everyone’s mouth, if there is destructive criticism, keep it aside. Because those who write such things are often far inferior and have not progressed much in life,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Those who label me as a pindi-pitched-based batsman should also observe my recent performances. While I respect their opinion, I do not play cricket to prove them wrong. Rather, I play cricket for my own satisfaction, and as long as that satisfaction remains within me, I will continue to play.”

Azam was brilliant in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for Islamabad United.

In 10 matches, he scored 282 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Azam was not selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

