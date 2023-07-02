Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Moin Khan believes that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is the “best choice” to be the next Pakistan captain.

Afridi has gained a lot of leadership experience while captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has also enjoyed plenty of success, having led the team to two consecutive PSL titles in 2022 and 2023.

While other names will come up in the debate on who is best to replace current skipper Babar Azam should be relinquish the captaincy or be stripped of it, including Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, Moin has backed the 23-year-old speedster as his top candidate for the job.

“Shaheen Afridi could be the best choice for the next captain, considering the need to have a backup of young players for the future,” the Quetta Gladiators head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“During his time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, his leadership skills were impressive, as he led Lahore Qalandars to the championship twice. Shaheen’s eligibility cannot be ignored.”

Afridi and the rest of the Pakistan team will now tour Sri Lanka for two Test matches, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

