Umar Akmal, the Pakistan middle order batsman, said he will retire if he ever feels his fitness is below the standard it needs to be at.

He noted that this is a responsibility he has to keep, especially if he wants to fulfill his goal of playing for the men in green again.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 33-year-old amassed 95 runs in six matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“As a cricketer, it’s my responsibility to perform well, and I will continue to do so till I’m fit enough. If I ever feel that my fitness is not up to the mark, I will announce my retirement,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

