Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said batsman Mohammad Haris can’t survive if he only keeps scoring 10 to 15 runs.

Haris is one of the brightest prospects Pakistan have at the moment as he has impressed a lot of people with his power-hitting skills.

That said, Ramiz pointed out that the 22-year-old must score big runs regularly in order to have any chance of keeping hold of his spot in the national team.

If he fails to do so, he could go down as another player who wasted the talent he possessed.

“You can’t keep scoring 10 or 15 runs,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: My favourite bowler, Ihsanullah on Pakistan swing king who cut through batsmen

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2585 ( 45.51 % ) He is ok! 1597 ( 28.12 % ) He is overrated! 1498 ( 26.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...