Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the new Pakistan pace sensation, said his favourite bowler growing up was the legendary Waqar Younis.

The 20-year-old, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom, recalled watching many videos of Waqar on YouTube.

Waqar, who has previously been Pakistan’s head coach and bowling coach, took 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and claimed 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“My favorite bowler is Waqar Younis. He is my favorite from my childhood days, I have seen a lot of his videos on YouTube,” Ihsanullah told Cricwick.

The Matta native was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After dominating in PSL 8, he was catapulted into the Pakistan team for their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, Ihsanullah was not picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Will be admired like Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan batsman on track to achieve legend status

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1579 ( 67.94 % ) He is ok! 517 ( 22.25 % ) He is overrated! 228 ( 9.81 % )

Like this: Like Loading...