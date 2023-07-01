Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Wahab Riaz believes the more chances Saim Ayub gets to play for Pakistan, the better he will become as a player.
The top order batsman excelled in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.
He subsequently featured for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Having already played eight T20Is, Wahab wants the 21-year-old to get regular game time so that he can prove his worth and learn what it takes to succeed at the international level.
“He is very young and I think the more he plays and matures, it will be better for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Wahab and Ayub were not included in the squad.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: You can’t survive this way, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman scoring 10 to 15 runs