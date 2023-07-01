Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz believes the more chances Saim Ayub gets to play for Pakistan, the better he will become as a player.

The top order batsman excelled in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He subsequently featured for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having already played eight T20Is, Wahab wants the 21-year-old to get regular game time so that he can prove his worth and learn what it takes to succeed at the international level.

“He is very young and I think the more he plays and matures, it will be better for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now go up against Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Wahab and Ayub were not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 645 ( 64.18 % ) He is ok! 231 ( 22.99 % ) He is overrated! 129 ( 12.84 % )

