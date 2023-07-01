Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the ex-New Zealand seamer, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam needs to stop being afraid to get out when he is batting.

Azam is seen as the backbone of the Pakistan batting line-up as he has repeatedly won games for the men in green single-handedly.

That said, Doull noted that the 28-year-old needs to play his natural game and not worry if he gets dismissed doing so.

“You, at times, are afraid to get out, but you shouldn’t ever be afraid to get out. At some point in your innings, that shows, and that was kind of the gist of my whole chat with him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Azam and the Pakistan team will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The more he plays, the better he will become, Wahab Riaz backs newly discovered Pakistan batsman who can hit plenty of boundaries

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48824 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 306790 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6973 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8814 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 69 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14050 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3106 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2916 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1298 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2758 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1321 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3640 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 800 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2444 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...