Andy Flower admitted he has been very impressed with Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah’s bowling, especially how he is able to consistently bowl “high-quality yorkers”.

The 20-year-old stole the spotlight with his raw pace and wicket-taking abilities during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans.

In the 12 matches he played, he picked up 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“He’s also delivering consistent, high-quality yorkers,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

After starring in PSL 8, Ihsanullah, who hails from Matta in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ended up being picked in the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

He has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

