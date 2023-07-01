Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the veteran pace bowler, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is well on his way to achieving legendary status and being admired the same way Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq are.

Azam is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and has repeatedly been praised for his outstanding run-scoring skills in all three formats of the game.

Most recently, the 28-year-old Lahore-born batsman scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“I have seen players like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javed Miandad and we have always admired them, but in [the] near future, people will look at Babar Azam in the same way as they used to watch legend players,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

