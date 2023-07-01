Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Colin Munro, the New Zealand opening batsman, said Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah is just hungry for wickets.

This was evident during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the 20-year-old ripped through opposition batsmen.

Overall, the Matta native, who is capable of bowling over 150 kph, took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following PSL 8, he was given the chance to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the four T20Is he has played so far, he claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

As for his ODI debut, which came against New Zealand, he went wicketless.

Given what he has seen so far, Munro acknowledged that Ihsanullah is a dangerous man when he has the ball in his hand.

“He just wants to take wickets,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not part of the squad that was named.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

