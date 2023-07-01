Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan fast bowler, said Shaheen Shah Afridi’s “golden attribute” is his ability to take “many wickets” in his latter overs.

He noted that even if the 23-year-old gets hit for runs in his first few overs, he usually manages to bounce back.

This, according to Aaqib, is one of the great skills “only leaders have”.

“It doesn’t matter if his two overs were expensive for the team; he covered that up by taking as many wickets in his latter overs. This is the golden attribute which only leaders have,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach told Cricket Pakistan.

In his last series for Pakistan, Afridi finished with eight wickets in four ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 24.50.

He will now play for Pakistan on their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

