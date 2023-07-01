Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sikandar Bakht, the former Pakistan fast bowler, said he believes that Babar Azam “is not a born leader”.

Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, but he has been the target of a lot of criticism lately since the men in green have not been getting the results expected of them.

There were rumours of a potential change in captaincy or a split model being adopted, but nothing concrete was announced.

“Honestly speaking, Babar has to learn a lot as a captain. There are so many people who are born as leaders. Babar is not a born leader,” Bakht was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment as captain will be Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: In prime form right now, Wasim Akram feels Pakistan bowler will light up the 2023 World Cup in India

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5652 ( 78.99 % ) No! 1503 ( 21.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...