Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer, said Shaheen Shah Afridi is in “prime form” heading into the 2023 World Cup.
Afridi will be an instrumental player of the men in green during the tournament, which will be held in India, as he is their go-to wicket-taker.
The 23-year-old was in fine form during the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he took eight wickets in four ODIs at an average of 24.50.
“Shaheen Afridi is currently in prime form,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the meantime, Afridi will be focused on the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be played from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A must pick for the 2023 Asia Cup and World Cup, Kamran Akmal wants Pakistan middle order batsman to return