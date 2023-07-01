Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said his brother Umar Akmal must be picked for the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup as it is “crucial” to have reliable middle order batsmen like him.

Umar has not played international cricket since October 2019 and has been the centre of numerous controversies during his career. Most recently, he was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches.

The 33-year-old, who is Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s cousin, took part in the 2023 Pakistan Super League, amassing 95 runs in six matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Since the middle order has been an area of concern for the Pakistan team for quite some time, Kamran feels Umar is the answer the men in green have been searching for.

“With the World Cup and Asia Cup approaching, it’s crucial to have players like Umar Akmal in the middle order,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Glad to see their talent shine through, Shahid Afridi on two Pakistan players who could get lots of chances coming their way

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 381 ( 38.76 % ) No! 602 ( 61.24 % )

Like this: Like Loading...