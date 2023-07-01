Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the legendary Pakistan all-rounder, said he is glad that fast bowler Ihsanullah and batsman Saim Ayub “showed their talent”.

Ihsanullah and Ayub made their names known during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they played for the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Ihsanullah, 20, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Ayub, meanwhile, amassed 341 runs in 12 games, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

They both got the chance to play for Pakistan after PSL 8, featuring in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Glad that Saim and Ihsanullah showed their talent,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A great prospect, Babar Azam excited about powerful Pakistan ball striker

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 644 ( 64.27 % ) He is ok! 229 ( 22.85 % ) He is overrated! 129 ( 12.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...