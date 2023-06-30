Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s new team director, said the batting trio of Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique “have loads of talent”.

All three players are seen as the future of Pakistan cricket since they possess plenty of potential and have shown promise in domestic cricket too.

In Shafique’s case, he has enjoyed a fabulous start to his Test career as he has amassed 992 runs in 12 Tests, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

Haris is also starting to become used more regularly in limited overs cricket, but both he and and Ayub were brilliant for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris, 22, scored 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

As for 21-year-old Ayub, he finished PSL 8 with 341 runs in 12 games, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

“Saim, Abdullah, and Haris have loads of talent,” Arthur said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Shafique was the only one out of the trio to get selected.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

