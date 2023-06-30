Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said it didn’t look good when Imad Wasim was changing the field while Shadab Khan was supposed to be captaining Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Shadab was handed the leadership role since regular skipper Babar Azam was rested, along with a number of other key players.

The 24-year-old is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain, but also leads Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad also has captaincy experience, having led the Karachi Kings in PSL 8.

Despite this, Latif feels it gave off the wrong message when Imad was instructing fielders where to go while Shadab was on the field at the same time.

“Shadab was doing captaincy and in the middle Imad was also making gestures [towards fielders], it doesn’t look good in cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka that will comprise two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

