Shadab Khan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, has admitted that he is excited to see the Pakistan pace duo of Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan “step up” and show him what they have got.

Both speedsters had strong showings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Ihsanullah taking 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Zaman, meanwhile, claimed 15 wickets in 13 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

Following PSL 8, both players made their international debuts and featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Ihsanullah has taken six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18. He also played one ODI against New Zealand but went wicketless.

As for Zaman, he has picked up four wickets in six T20Is at an average of 32.50.

“I am very excited to see how Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan step up,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but Shadab, Ihsanullah and Zaman were not selected.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

