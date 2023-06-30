Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the limited overs vice-captain, said there is “always a sword hanging over” Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan whether they perform or not.

He noted that it is unfair how people criticise them, especially when it comes to their strike-rate in T20Is.

Both players have been lambasted for taking too long to score, but they are the most consistent run-scorers in the shortest format and have regularly won matches for the men in green.

“People criticise Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike-rate,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan will be a tw0-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

