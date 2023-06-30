Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Michael Hussey, the former Australia batsman, believes the Pakistan pace bowling duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are “big stars”.

His comments come ahead of The Hundred, where he will coach the Welsh Fire, which is the team that signed Afridi for £100,000 and Rauf for £60,000.

Given the fact that they can both bowl over 150 kph and are integral members of Pakistan’s pace attack, Hussey is optimistic they will shine in The Hundred, which will be held from August 1 to 27.

“They are big stars,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Currently, Afridi is getting ready to represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. Rauf was not selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

