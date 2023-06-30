Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Moin Khan, head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, has slammed Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for being a flop in T20 cricket for the past two years.

Sarfaraz captains the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but once again this year, he failed to lead the franchise into the playoffs.

In the eight matches he played, the 36-year-old amassed 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

“Sarfaraz has been struggling in T20s since [the] last two years,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

It remains to be seen if he will be included in the playing XI following his stunning comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand in December 2022 to January 2023.

In that series, he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! No! Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! 446 ( 77.97 % ) No! 126 ( 22.03 % )

