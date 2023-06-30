Ants in his pants, Ramiz Raja slams impatient Pakistan batsman

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has blasted attacking top order batsman Mohammad Haris of being too impatient.

He noted that if the 22-year-old cannot get off the mark quickly or slows down when batting, he has the tendency to play silly shots that result in him getting out.

Ramiz has thus advised the Peshawar-born cricketer to stay calm and be more sensible when batting as he has an important role when playing for Pakistan or the Peshawar Zalmi.

“Mohammad Haris has a problem of ants in [his] pants,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not picked in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

