Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the Lahore Qalandars head coach, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has the belief that he can easily take two to three wickets.

He added that what separates Afridi from a lot of other bowlers is the fact that he often does this.

The 23-year-old is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and was in great form during the men in green’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he grabbed eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.

“He believes he can easily grab two to three wickets, which he often does,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

