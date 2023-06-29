Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Jason Roy, the England opener, said he has seen Pakistan captain Babar Azam scoring runs “loads of times” on TV.
Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer despite having the added pressure of leading the men in green in all three formats.
In the team’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old dominated with the bat once again, accumulating 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
“I mean it is the sort of stuff I watch on TV loads of times, with Babar the way he plays,” Roy, who played against Azam in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
