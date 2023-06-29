Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Colin Munro, the New Zealand top order batsman, said no one will want to face Ihsanullah that much, let alone other Pakistan speedsters like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Munro noted that if Ihsanullah becomes a permanent fixture in Pakistan’s pace attack, it will only make it stronger.

The 20-year-old was on fire during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His amazing performance earned up a call-up to the Pakistan team for the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Obviously you’ve got some rare fast talent here and if he joins that rank of [Shaheen] Afridi and Haris Rauf and add him to the team with sort of Dahani and all those guys too, there is some proper fast bowling that many teams don’t want to face too much,” Munro told Cricwick.

Next up for Pakistan will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: As good as Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan on cracking Pakistan batsman people should keep watching

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1520 ( 67.62 % ) He is ok! 504 ( 22.42 % ) He is overrated! 224 ( 9.96 % )

Like this: Like Loading...