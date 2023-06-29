Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said fellow Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah bowled with plenty of pace and bounce during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Representing the Multan Sultans in PSL 8, Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following his outstanding performance in the tournament, he was called up to the Pakistan team for their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Overall, he has taken six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand, but failed to pick up a wicket.

“He bowled with pace and bounce,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka in July to play two Tests, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

