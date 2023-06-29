Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan limited overs vice-captain, said Saim Ayub is as “stylish and good” of a batsman as captain Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique.

Ayub was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and played under Azam’s captaincy for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the 12 matches he featured in, he accumulated 341 runs, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He has since gone on to play for Pakistan as he was picked for the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“After a very long time, we have got a player like him who we can say is as stylish and good as Babar and Abdullah,” Shadab said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Hope he keeps failing when he plays against Pakistan, Naseem Shah on India batting superstar he thinks is the best player right now

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 636 ( 64.11 % ) He is ok! 228 ( 22.98 % ) He is overrated! 128 ( 12.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...