Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Brett Lee, the legendary Australia fast bowler, has picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam as his favourite batsman at the moment.

Azam is one of the best run-scorers in the world and is regularly included in the Fab Four, which is a group of the top four batsmen in the game currently.

He was brilliant for the men in green in their recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“My favorite batsman is Babar Azam,” Lee was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan during their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

